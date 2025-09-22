PhonePe reports 40% revenue growth, trims net loss by 13%

Walmart-backed PhonePe has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the fiscal year (FY) 2025. The Bengaluru-based fintech company managed to narrow its net loss by 13.4%, bringing it down to ₹1,727.4 crore from ₹1,996.1 crore in FY24. This positive trend comes on the back of a whopping 40.4% jump in operating revenue, which stood at ₹7,114.8 crore as against ₹5,064.1 crore last year.

Financial breakdown Surge in payment processing charges Despite the surge in revenue, PhonePe's total expenses for FY25 also increased by 21.1% to ₹9,394 crore. A major contributor to this rise was a sharp 44.7% increase in payment processing charges, which are fees paid by payment companies to banks for settling transactions. These costs shot up to ₹1,688.1 crore during the period under review.

Business diversification Payment services continue to dominate revenue mix PhonePe remains focused on its core business of payments, even as it expands into a full-stack financial services platform offering credit, insurance, and stockbroking. In FY25, revenue from payment services was ₹6,299.7 crore or 85% of total operating revenue. The company also got final approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.