PhonePe to expand internationally with in-principle UAE central bank approval

PhonePe is gearing up for a massive leap: PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam just shared that the company is heading internationally after its UPI success, starting with the UAE (it has already secured in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE for two licenses).

The goal? Turn PhonePe into a global tech player while building on the broader payment-rails ecosystem in India, with about half a billion people on the payment rails, and about 25-30 million active merchants.