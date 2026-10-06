PhonePe to expand internationally with in-principle UAE central bank approval
PhonePe is gearing up for a massive leap: PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam just shared that the company is heading internationally after its UPI success, starting with the UAE (it has already secured in-principle approval from the Central Bank of the UAE for two licenses).
The goal? Turn PhonePe into a global tech player while building on the broader payment-rails ecosystem in India, with about half a billion people on the payment rails, and about 25-30 million active merchants.
PhonePe prioritizes lending, previously pulled IPO
With payments now steady, PhonePe is making lending its next big move.
Nigam said, "Lending, for the next two to three years, is definitely the single biggest focus area for us."
It is also working to get more financial services out to people across India.
As for going public, Nigam said PhonePe had pulled back from its IPO once before, and the company's earlier IPO attempt coincided with the AI boom and global tariff turmoil.