PhonePe's $1.3 billion IPO delayed, Flipkart pauses plans amid uncertainty
A bunch of big Indian startups are putting their IPO dreams on hold thanks to rough market vibes and global uncertainty (think: the U.S.-Iran conflict).
PhonePe's $1.3 billion IPO, which was set for April, is now delayed, and Flipkart is also pressing pause.
So far in 2026, only six new-age companies have gone public, and four of them ended up listing below their issue prices, showing investors aren't exactly rushing in.
Mainboard IPOs slow, SEBI extends approvals
Mainboard IPOs have slowed way down this year: about 20 mainboard IPOs raised under ₹20,000 crore in five months, compared to over ₹27,000 crore each year before.
SEBI has tried to help by giving companies more time for approvals until September 2026.
Meanwhile, well-known names like Zepto and Oyo are waiting it out as everyone rechecks valuations and timing.
Experts say investors are being picky and want better value before jumping into new listings.