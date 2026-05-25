PhonePe's $1.3 billion IPO delayed, Flipkart pauses plans amid uncertainty

Mainboard IPOs slow, SEBI extends approvals

Mainboard IPOs have slowed way down this year: about 20 mainboard IPOs raised under ₹20,000 crore in five months, compared to over ₹27,000 crore each year before.

SEBI has tried to help by giving companies more time for approvals until September 2026.

Meanwhile, well-known names like Zepto and Oyo are waiting it out as everyone rechecks valuations and timing.

Experts say investors are being picky and want better value before jumping into new listings.