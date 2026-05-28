PhysicsWallah co founder Prateek Maheshwari bets on conversational AI tutors

PhysicsWallah app serves 3.5 million daily

PW's app now helps 3.5 million learners every day, creating billions of data points each year. Their AI answers over 90% of student questions and grades over 2 billion answer sheets.

Tools like AI Guru and Ask AI are designed around Indian students' educational behavior, exam-prep workflows, and vernacular learning patterns.

PW has also expanded in state board categories, nearly doubled its South India operations, and runs 353 offline centers (60% already profitable).