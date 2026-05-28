PhysicsWallah co founder Prateek Maheshwari bets on conversational AI tutors
PhysicsWallah's co-founder Prateek Maheshwari thinks recorded lessons are over: he's betting big on conversational AI tutors to make learning more personal and interactive.
After PW's latest earnings report, he emphasized that blending AI with live, structured classes is key for students today.
PhysicsWallah app serves 3.5 million daily
PW's app now helps 3.5 million learners every day, creating billions of data points each year. Their AI answers over 90% of student questions and grades over 2 billion answer sheets.
Tools like AI Guru and Ask AI are designed around Indian students' educational behavior, exam-prep workflows, and vernacular learning patterns.
PW has also expanded in state board categories, nearly doubled its South India operations, and runs 353 offline centers (60% already profitable).
PhysicsWallah cuts Q4 net loss 76%
In Q4 of fiscal 2026, PW cut its net loss by 76% to ₹69.1 crore, showing they're focused on sustainable growth even as education shifts toward smarter tech solutions.