PhysicsWallah IPO lists today after 1.81x subscription

Edtech startup PhysicsWallah is making its stock market debut this Tuesday with a ₹3,480 crore IPO that was subscribed 1.81 times. The offer included a fresh issue of shares worth ₹3,100 crore and an offer-for-sale by co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari for ₹380 crore.

Who invested and what changes? Qualified institutional buyers showed the most interest, subscribing 2.7 times their quota, while retail investors also participated well at 1.06 times.

Non-institutional investors were less enthusiastic at 0.48 times their portion, so retail applicants are likely to get a high proportion of allotment.

After the listing, promoter holding drops from about 81% to 72%.

What does PhysicsWallah do? PhysicsWallah helps students prep for big exams like JEE, NEET, and UPSC with affordable online courses.

They've also branched out into upskilling programs in data science, banking, finance, and software development—making quality education accessible to more people.