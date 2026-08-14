PhysicsWallah narrows net loss as FY27 revenue hits ₹1,054cr
Business
PhysicsWallah just had a strong start to FY27, with its revenue from operations increasing 24.4% to ₹1,054 crore.
The edtech firm also managed to shrink its net loss by nearly one-third, dropping from ₹127 crore last year to ₹88 crore this quarter, a solid turnaround for the company.
PhysicsWallah acquires Sarrthi IAS majority stake
Most of PhysicsWallah's earnings came from online courses, which saw a big 33.3% boost to ₹549 crore.
Offline classes brought in ₹490 crore (up 14.5%), and revenue from other sources more than doubled. Total income reached ₹1,162 crore.
Operating costs rose too, and employee benefits increased by 15.8%.
Plus, PhysicsWallah invested ₹71.8 crore to take majority control of Sarrthi IAS, strengthening its UPSC coaching game.