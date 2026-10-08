Physicswallah shares up 41% this year despite 8% Sensex drop
Business
Physicswallah, led by Alakh Pandey, has seen its stock price soar more than 40% in just six months, even while the Sensex dropped 8%.
The company's shares are up 41% this year, with a strong boost of 13% just in October.
Physicswallah gets 30% online growth forecast
After hitting a low point back in March, Physicswallah's stock has been on a roll.
Big names like Motilal Oswal Financial Services are optimistic, expecting nearly 30% yearly online growth for the next few years thanks to the company's lead in online test prep and new ventures.
With a target price set at ₹200, suggesting another possible 43% jump, Physicswallah is shaping up to be one of India's most talked-about edtech bets right now.