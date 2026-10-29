PI Industries launches Pioxaniliprole, India's 1st indigenous insecticide molecule
PI Industries just dropped Pioxaniliprole, India's first indigenously discovered insecticide molecule. The company hopes this new launch will help farmers boost their crop yields.
It's already been officially registered, and Mayank Singhal (vice chairperson and managing director) shared that working closely with state agricultural universities and running loads of field trials made the breakthrough possible.
PI Industries spent ₹2,000cr developing molecule
Getting here wasn't easy: PI Industries spent ₹2,000 crore and more than a decade screening 100,000 potential candidates before landing on this one.
Singhal pointed out that innovation like this needs stronger patent protection in India.
He's advocating for "near-patenting" (a global strategy to extend patent life) and better data safeguards so inventors actually benefit from their hard work.