Pi Ventures closing $30 million fund amid questions, starts 3rd talks
Business
Pi Ventures, one of India's early backers of deep tech and AI startups, is getting ready to wrap up its first $30 million fund from 2016 and move on.
As the firm faces some questions about how it runs things and how its investments are doing, it's already starting early talks for a third fund.
Fund II launched with $85 million target
Its second fund launched in 2022 with an $85 million target and drew support from global players like British International Investment (BII), IFC, and several family offices, as well as SIDBI.
Even with the ups and downs in India's tech scene, Pi Ventures is sticking to its mission of backing cutting-edge innovation.