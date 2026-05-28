PIDG to launch India sustainable infrastructure fund by 2026
Big news for India: The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), supported by the UK Australia, and the Netherlands, is rolling out a new fund by 2026.
This move is all about boosting sustainable infrastructure in health care and agriculture.
PIDG has been working in India since 2010, helping channel funds into projects that drive growth and tackle climate challenges.
PIDG seeks $500 million for green projects
PIDG wants to raise $500 million for green projects here over the next three years, with $150 million coming this year alone.
PIDG's GuarantCo has already helped bring more than 300 electric busses to five cities through credit guarantees under a separate financing arrangement.
PIDG's GuarantCo has already helped bring more than 300 electric busses to five cities through credit guarantees under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa Scheme.
Globally, PIDG has mobilized more than $30 billion since 2002 — fueling climate-friendly infrastructure everywhere.