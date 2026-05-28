PIDG to launch India sustainable infrastructure fund by 2026

PIDG seeks $500 million for green projects

PIDG wants to raise $500 million for green projects here over the next three years, with $150 million coming this year alone.

PIDG's GuarantCo has already helped bring more than 300 electric busses to five cities through credit guarantees under a separate financing arrangement.

PIDG's GuarantCo has already helped bring more than 300 electric busses to five cities through credit guarantees under the Prime Minister e-Bus Sewa Scheme.

Globally, PIDG has mobilized more than $30 billion since 2002 — fueling climate-friendly infrastructure everywhere.