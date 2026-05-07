Pidilite Industries Q4 FY26 net profit jumps 36% to ₹584.2cr
Business
Pidilite Industries, the company behind Fevicol and other popular adhesives, just posted over 36% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26, landing at ₹584.2 crore and easily beating market estimates.
Their revenue also climbed 14.1% to ₹3,583.4 crore compared to last year.
Margins 23.2% and ₹11.5ps dividend pending
Pidilite's operating margins got a solid boost too, hitting 23.2%.
Riding on this strong performance, the company has proposed an ₹11.5-per-share dividend for FY26 (pending approval at their annual general meeting).
If approved, shareholders can expect their payout within a month after the meeting.