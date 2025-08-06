Next Article
Pidilite Industries reports strong Q1 profit, announces bonus shares
Pidilite Industries just had a strong start to FY26, with profits rising nearly 19% to ₹672 crore compared to last year.
The company's revenue also grew by over 10%, hitting ₹3,753 crore for the quarter—showing that demand for their adhesives and sealants is still going strong.
Interim dividend and bonus share proposal
Pidilite's Consumer & Bazaar segment led the way with ₹3,007 crore in revenue, while their B2B business brought in ₹807 crore.
Even though expenses went up, overall earnings stayed solid.
To top it off, Pidilite announced a special interim dividend of ₹10 per share and proposed a 1:1 bonus share issue (pending shareholder approval)—a nice little win for investors!