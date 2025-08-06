Pidilite Industries reports strong Q1 profit, announces bonus shares Business Aug 06, 2025

Pidilite Industries just had a strong start to FY26, with profits rising nearly 19% to ₹672 crore compared to last year.

The company's revenue also grew by over 10%, hitting ₹3,753 crore for the quarter—showing that demand for their adhesives and sealants is still going strong.