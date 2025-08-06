Next Article
Amazon sale: Discounts on ACs with SBI, ICICI card offers
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live, and it's packed with big discounts on ACs from top brands like LG, Godrej, Hitachi, Lloyd, and Carrier.
You can also stack extra savings—think 10% off with SBI credit cards or 5% cashback using ICICI Amazon Pay.
Godrej, Hitachi, and Lloyd also feature in the deals
Some of the best deals include the LG 1 Ton 4 Star AC dropping from ₹71,990 to ₹34,990 and the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC now at ₹42,988 instead of ₹76,090.
There are solid offers on Godrej and Hitachi too, plus exchange options and no-cost EMI if you want to spread out payments.