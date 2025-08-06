New ride-hailing app to challenge Ola, Uber by December
Bharat Taxi, a fresh ride-hailing app backed by eight major cooperatives, is set to begin its pilot phase across India by December 2025.
With ₹300 crore in authorized capital and a focus on local drivers, it hopes to shake up the cab scene and offer an alternative to Ola and Uber.
How it works
Instead of big corporations calling the shots, Bharat Taxi runs as a cooperative—meaning drivers (including auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler operators) get a share of profits.
The plan is to start with 200 drivers from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.
They're working with IIM-Bangalore for marketing and building an app that skips middlemen for fairer prices.
Why it matters
If you've ever felt like cab apps don't really help drivers or keep prices transparent, Bharat Taxi wants to change that.
Supported by names like NCDC and NABARD—and aligned with India's National Cooperative Policy 2025—their model aims for more driver empowerment and honest fares.
It could mean better rides for everyone involved.