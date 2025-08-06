New ride-hailing app to challenge Ola, Uber by December

Instead of big corporations calling the shots, Bharat Taxi runs as a cooperative—meaning drivers (including auto-rickshaw and two-wheeler operators) get a share of profits. The plan is to start with 200 drivers from Delhi , Gujarat , Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. They're working with IIM-Bangalore for marketing and building an app that skips middlemen for fairer prices.

Why it matters

If you've ever felt like cab apps don't really help drivers or keep prices transparent, Bharat Taxi wants to change that.

Supported by names like NCDC and NABARD—and aligned with India's National Cooperative Policy 2025—their model aims for more driver empowerment and honest fares.

It could mean better rides for everyone involved.