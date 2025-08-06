Sensex falls 166 points as RBI keeps interest rates unchanged

If you follow markets or invest, here's the scoop: mixed vibes ruled the day. US tariff threats hit big names like Sun Pharma and Infosys . While foreign investors pulled out some money, Indian institutions stepped in with strong buying—so the mood wasn't all bad.

RBI stuck to its growth forecast

The RBI stuck to its growth forecast (6.5% for FY25) but lowered inflation expectations a bit, saying global trade tensions—especially around US tariffs—are keeping everyone guessing.

Meanwhile, Asian markets mostly rose even as oil prices climbed and US stocks dipped, adding more twists for investors to watch.