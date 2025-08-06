Prestige Hospitality Ventures files ₹2,700cr IPO with SEBI

Their hotel business is booming

Right now, Prestige Hospitality owns seven hotels with 1,445 rooms and has three more projects in the works that'll add another 951 rooms.

They're already South India's biggest hospitality asset owner and pulled in over ₹662 crore in revenue from hospitality services in just nine months ending December 31, 2024.

With hotels in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR—and partnerships with big names like Marriott and Hilton—they're set up for even more growth ahead.