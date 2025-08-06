Prestige Hospitality Ventures files ₹2,700cr IPO with SEBI
Prestige Hospitality Ventures just got the go-ahead from SEBI to launch a massive ₹2,700 crore IPO. The plan is to raise fresh funds and let its parent company, Prestige Estates Projects, sell some shares too.
Most of the money will go toward paying off loans and pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives.
Their hotel business is booming
Right now, Prestige Hospitality owns seven hotels with 1,445 rooms and has three more projects in the works that'll add another 951 rooms.
They're already South India's biggest hospitality asset owner and pulled in over ₹662 crore in revenue from hospitality services in just nine months ending December 31, 2024.
With hotels in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR—and partnerships with big names like Marriott and Hilton—they're set up for even more growth ahead.