Sify Infinit to raise $500 million via IPO: Report

Sify Infinit runs 14 tier-III data centers across India and is now teaming up with NVIDIA to launch GPU cloud services for AI workloads. With demand for AI and cloud infrastructure booming, India's data-center capacity is set to jump 77% in the coming years.

Sify plans $5B investment over 5 years

Sify wants to invest $5 billion over five years to expand into more cities and build new AI-focused data centers.

Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Citic Securities, and JM Financial are handling the IPO.

This move comes as India's IPO scene stays hot in 2025.