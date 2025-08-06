Sensex slips for 2nd day, Nifty holds above 24,600
Indian stock markets dipped for the second day in a row on Tuesday.
Sensex closed down 166 points at 80,543.99, and Nifty slipped 75 points to end below 24,600.
The RBI kept interest rates steady, sticking to a neutral stance even as market nerves linger.
Nifty to remain in range of 24,600-24,800
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the deal: most sectors—like IT, pharma, media, and real estate—saw small drops despite some companies posting solid profits.
Technical signals show sellers are still in control; Nifty traded below its key moving average all session.
With the RBI playing it safe, investors seem wary of making big moves right now.
Support and resistance levels
Bearish technical patterns—think lower highs and lows—are putting pressure on stocks.
The crucial support level is at 24,400 for Nifty; if it falls further, sharper declines could follow.
For now, resistance near 24,800 is capping any short-term rebound attempts.