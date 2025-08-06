Sensex slips for 2nd day, Nifty holds above 24,600

Nifty to remain in range of 24,600-24,800

If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, here's the deal: most sectors—like IT, pharma, media, and real estate—saw small drops despite some companies posting solid profits.

Technical signals show sellers are still in control; Nifty traded below its key moving average all session.

With the RBI playing it safe, investors seem wary of making big moves right now.