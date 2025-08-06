MBA students take hands-on campaign to demystify digital payments
MBA students from Christ University hit the streets of Bengaluru on July 29 and 30, 2025, running a hands-on campaign to help local vendors and residents get comfortable with GST and UPI.
Their goal? Make financial literacy and digital payments less intimidating, especially for small business owners.
The team visited neighborhoods like Hulimavu, Arekere, BTS Layout, Doddakammanahalli, and K.R. Market—chatting with people at their homes and in group sessions.
Along the way, they spotted common hurdles like low awareness and tech issues.
To tackle these, they suggested interactive kiosks and video explainers at local events.
The experience didn't just benefit the community; it also gave the students a chance to sharpen their problem-solving skills in the real world.