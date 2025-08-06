MBA students take hands-on campaign to demystify digital payments

The team visited neighborhoods like Hulimavu, Arekere, BTS Layout

The team visited neighborhoods like Hulimavu, Arekere, BTS Layout, Doddakammanahalli, and K.R. Market—chatting with people at their homes and in group sessions.

Along the way, they spotted common hurdles like low awareness and tech issues.

To tackle these, they suggested interactive kiosks and video explainers at local events.

The experience didn't just benefit the community; it also gave the students a chance to sharpen their problem-solving skills in the real world.