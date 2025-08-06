Synechron's new AI tools make cybersecurity less stressful
Synechron just rolled out three fresh AI-powered tools—VendorRisk. AI, DataSec. AI, and InfraSec. AI—under its CyberAI program.
These are all about helping companies spot risks and threats faster, making cybersecurity way less stressful.
Here's what each tool does
VendorRisk. AI checks out suppliers by scanning documents and compliance data automatically.
DataSec. AI keeps an eye on sensitive info across cloud setups and predicts possible breaches before they happen.
InfraSec. AI monitors company infrastructure in one place, flagging the most urgent vulnerabilities so teams can fix them quickly.
The tools use predictive analytics and LLMs
All three use smart tech like predictive analytics and large language models to stay ahead of cyber threats.
For big companies juggling lots of data and vendors, these tools promise a smoother—and safer—ride online.