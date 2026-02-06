Pieter Mulier appointed Versace's new Chief Creative Officer Business Feb 06, 2026

Versace just named Pieter Mulier as its new Chief Creative Officer. The start date was not specified in the source.

This comes right after the brand was bought by Prada Group from US-based Capri Holdings for about $1.38 billion in December 2025.

Mulier will work closely with Executive Chairman Lorenzo Bertelli, who says this move is all about honoring Versace's legacy while taking it forward.