Pieter Mulier appointed Versace's new Chief Creative Officer
Versace just named Pieter Mulier as its new Chief Creative Officer. The start date was not specified in the source.
This comes right after the brand was bought by Prada Group from US-based Capri Holdings for about $1.38 billion in December 2025.
Mulier will work closely with Executive Chairman Lorenzo Bertelli, who says this move is all about honoring Versace's legacy while taking it forward.
Mulier's appointment is a strategic move to ensure continuity
Versace has been in a bit of flux amid recent leadership changes.
Bringing in Mulier is meant to steady the ship and keep the creative energy flowing strong during this big transition.
Mulier's extensive experience across luxury brands will be an asset
Mulier's got serious fashion cred: he's worked at Jil Sander, Dior, Calvin Klein, and was appointed Creative Director of Alaia.
His experience across top luxury brands means he could bring some fresh ideas to Versace's style.
He takes over from Dario Vitale, whose recent Milan Fashion Week show featured bold looks like jewel-toned jeans with bedazzled bras and sharp leather jackets.
Now all eyes are on how Mulier will put his own spin on Versace next.