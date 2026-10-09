Pimco CIO Dan Ivascyn sees US 10-Year yield hitting 6%
Business
The 10-year US Treasury yield could reach 6% soon, a level not seen since 2000, according to Dan Ivascyn, group CIO at Pimco.
It's already jumped to 5.29% this year, thanks to stubborn inflation, higher oil prices, and growing government debt.
Ivascyn: 5.5% yields raise borrowing costs
Ivascyn points out that technical trading moves have made things even bumpier in the market lately.
If yields keep climbing to 5.5% or higher, borrowing money could get pricier for everyone, from governments to companies, and bonds might start looking more attractive than stocks, shaking up where people put their money.