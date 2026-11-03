PIMCO's Emmanuel Roman warns AI financing could hit $10 trillion
Business
AI is getting seriously expensive: PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman just shared that AI-related financing might hit $10 trillion in the next five years.
At a big finance summit in Hong Kong, he pointed out that the industry could need about $2 trillion every year, compared with a US bond market of about $12 trillion.
PIMCO CEO warns, Blackstone praises AI
Roman warned that pouring so much money into AI could shake up financial markets if things like interest rates or global tensions get worse.
But not everyone sees it as risky: Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said AI is driving huge demand for investment and bringing major productivity boosts, so it's important not to underestimate how much it could change business and daily life.