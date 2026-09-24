Pine Labs and Google Cloud bring AI to Indian shopping

Pine Labs will tap into Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform to boost things like product catalogs and launch smarter commerce tools.

They're also developing an AI advertising agent for Search and YouTube, plus Pine Labs Issuing is separately developing a multi-agent platform called "Jarvis," built on Gemini Enterprise, for customer support.

Payments will get easier too, starting with UPI but potentially expanding to other payment rails.

Importantly, everything stays above board thanks to governance and compliance, so even small businesses can join in on this new wave of AI-powered commerce.