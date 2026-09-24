Pine Labs announces rollout of 1 million soundboxes with instant alerts
Pine Labs just announced it's rolling out 1 million soundboxes nationwide to make payments smoother for both shop owners and customers.
These devices use cloud tech to give instant audio alerts for every transaction, making life easier for merchants.
CEO B Amrish Rau said, "We wanted to invest back into the payments ecosystem as new monetisation opportunities emerged," as digital money keeps growing.
Pine Labs shares fall over 3%
India's digital payments scene is exploding: UPI alone processed 22.35 billion transactions in April 2026, and India's digital sector is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030.
Pine Labs's soundboxes are set to make managing payments even simpler.
On a different note, the company's stock dropped more than 3% recently after reports that Mastercard Asia was likely to sell its 4.31% stake via a block deal, shaking up the market a bit.