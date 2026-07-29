Pine Labs expands globally, invests in AI to boost revenue
Pine Labs, the Indian fintech company you might know from checkout counters, is ramping up its game.
It is investing in AI and expanding to new countries, moving beyond just building payment systems to offer things like affordability solutions and dynamic currency conversion.
CFO Sameer Kamath says the goal is to help merchants do more with their payments and boost Pine Labs's revenue along the way.
Pine Labs online payments up 20-30%
Online payments through Pine Labs are up 20-30%, thanks to exclusive e-commerce tie-ups and signing on new merchants.
The company is also pushing its prepaid business in places like Southeast Asia, Dubai, and Australia.
Its strategy? Build strong networks first, then focus on making those connections profitable.
Kamath adds it is open to acquisitions if it helps it grow faster globally.