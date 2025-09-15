Pine Labs specializes in providing end-to-end payment solutions

Pine Labs gets SEBI's nod for $1B IPO in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:01 pm Sep 15, 202508:01 pm

What's the story

Pine Labs, a leading Indian fintech company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). The move aligns with the company's competitive landscape, where it faces major players like Paytm and PhonePe. The IPO could be worth up to $1 billion and is expected to give Pine Labs a valuation of up to $6 billion.