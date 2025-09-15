Pine Labs gets SEBI's nod for $1B IPO in India
What's the story
Pine Labs, a leading Indian fintech company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). The move aligns with the company's competitive landscape, where it faces major players like Paytm and PhonePe. The IPO could be worth up to $1 billion and is expected to give Pine Labs a valuation of up to $6 billion.
Business strategy
Pine Labs aims to reduce debt through IPO
Pine Labs specializes in providing end-to-end payment solutions, including point-of-sale terminals for card payments. The company intends to use the funds raised from its IPO to invest in overseas subsidiaries, enhance technology capabilities, and reduce debt. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening its position in the highly competitive fintech market.
Market activity
Other companies receiving SEBI nod for IPOs
Along with Pine Labs, SEBI has also approved the IPOs of two-wheeler maker Hero Motors and Canara Robeco Asset Management. These approvals may indicate a growing interest in these firms in India.