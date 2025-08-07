Next Article
Pine Labs hires new CFO ahead of $1B IPO
Pine Labs appointed Sameer Kamath as its new Chief Financial Officer ahead of its planned $1 billion IPO.
Kamath, who joined recently, has over 25 years of finance experience, including leadership roles at Avendus Capital and Motilal Oswal.
The company's hoping his expertise will help them make a strong debut on the public market.
Pine Labs aims for $6B valuation in upcoming IPO
With Kamath on board, Pine Labs is sharpening its financial strategy as it aims for a $6 billion valuation.
The fintech firm plans to use the IPO funds to expand globally, boost tech development, and pay down debt—basically setting itself up to compete harder in the fast-moving payments space.