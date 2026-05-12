Pine Labs joins GCash for Business to help Filipino merchants

Upgraded POS supports card and QR

With Pine Labs as GCash's new tech partner, merchants can now accept both card and QR payments using upgraded point-of-sale systems.

Handy tools like PocketPay (which turns your phone into a POS device) and SoundPay (for real-time audio payment confirmations) are also getting smarter features.

As Paul Albano from GCash says, this team-up isn't just about better payments: it's about helping local businesses grow and reach more customers.