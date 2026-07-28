Pine Labs posts ₹737cr in Q1 FY2027, profits quadruple

Growth came from both their digital infrastructure and transaction platform and payment platforms, which saw revenues rise by nearly 15% and 31%, respectively.

While expenses did go up (mainly due to higher transaction and material costs), Pine Labs cut back on employee benefits by almost 8%.

This helped them spend less for every rupee earned (₹0.99 now versus ₹1.07 last year), showing they're getting smarter about managing costs as they aim for steady growth ahead.