Pine Labs posts ₹737cr in Q1 FY2027, profits quadruple
Business
Pine Labs just posted a strong start to FY2027, with revenue hitting ₹737 crore, a solid 20% jump from last year.
Even better, profits shot up four times to ₹20 crore compared to just ₹5 crore in Q1 FY2026.
Pine Labs platforms grow, efficiency improves
Growth came from both their digital infrastructure and transaction platform and payment platforms, which saw revenues rise by nearly 15% and 31%, respectively.
While expenses did go up (mainly due to higher transaction and material costs), Pine Labs cut back on employee benefits by almost 8%.
This helped them spend less for every rupee earned (₹0.99 now versus ₹1.07 last year), showing they're getting smarter about managing costs as they aim for steady growth ahead.