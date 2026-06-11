Pine Labs rolls out P3P AI protocol for automated purchases
Pine Labs just rolled out its new Pine Labs Payment Protocol (P3P), an artificial intelligence-driven system (AI) that lets you set spending limits and rules, so the AI can make purchases for you; no manual approval needed.
Announced today, this tech is all about making payments smoother and more hands-off.
P3P Gullak test Vijay Sales pilot
Built on the National Payments Corporation of India's Reserve Pay, P3P lets AI handle everything: searching for deals, comparing prices, and buying stuff when your preset conditions are met.
Its real-world test is with Gullak's digital gold platform, so if gold drops below your chosen price, the AI buys it automatically.
Pine Labs is also piloting P3P with Vijay Sales and is in discussions to extend these features to card-based transactions.
Amrish Rau says P3P automates purchases
Unlike Razorpay's PVR agentic payments still require the customer's final consent before booking, P3P is fully automated for simple tasks like flash sales or price tracking.
CEO Amrish Rau says this fits perfectly with how Indian consumers are starting to shop: fast, smart, and less hassle.