Pine Labs rolls out P3P AI protocol for automated purchases

P3P Gullak test Vijay Sales pilot

Built on the National Payments Corporation of India's Reserve Pay, P3P lets AI handle everything: searching for deals, comparing prices, and buying stuff when your preset conditions are met.

Its real-world test is with Gullak's digital gold platform, so if gold drops below your chosen price, the AI buys it automatically.

Pine Labs is also piloting P3P with Vijay Sales and is in discussions to extend these features to card-based transactions.