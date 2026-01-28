Pinterest cuts 15% of jobs to double down on AI

By the numbers & what's changing

Around 780 jobs are being cut from a staff of about 5,200.

Pinterest expects to spend $35-$45 million on these layoffs, wrapping up by the end of its third quarter.

The company will also shrink office space as part of cost-cutting.

Despite all this, Pinterest shares dropped over 9% after the news, showing just how tough competition with TikTok and Meta is getting.

