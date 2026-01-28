Pinterest cuts 15% of jobs to double down on AI
Pinterest is letting go of under 15% of its global team—less than 780 people—as it shifts focus to artificial intelligence.
The move is part of a big company shakeup, aiming to boost AI-powered tools like the Pinterest Assistant and rethink how they do sales.
By the numbers & what's changing
Around 780 jobs are being cut from a staff of about 5,200.
Pinterest expects to spend $35-$45 million on these layoffs, wrapping up by the end of its third quarter.
The company will also shrink office space as part of cost-cutting.
Despite all this, Pinterest shares dropped over 9% after the news, showing just how tough competition with TikTok and Meta is getting.
Fun fact: Pinterest's AI glow-up
Pinterest isn't just about pretty pictures anymore—they're betting big on features like Performance+ (which helps automate ads) and smarter shopping tools.
It's their way of staying fresh in a social media world that moves fast!