Piper Serica to invest 180Cr to 220Cr in deep-tech startups
Business
Piper Serica, an investment firm, is gearing up to invest ₹180 crore to ₹220 crore in four to six deep-tech startups this fiscal through its Bharat Tech Fund.
The fund aims to back companies that are moving from lab breakthroughs to real-world impact and need capital to scale up.
Piper Serica has raised about 400Cr
With about ₹400 crore already raised, Piper Serica plans its first investments of ₹25 crore to ₹50 crore per startup next month.
It is especially interested in space tech (think Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch), semiconductors, and electronics supply chains.
Director Ajay Modi also highlighted the importance of upskilling engineers, saying he's confident Indian founders can build world-class companies.