Piramal Finance gets S&P Global nod for credit rating upgrade
On February 16, 2026, S&P Global upgraded Piramal Finance's credit rating to "BB," pointing to stronger business stability and steady revenue—even as older loans declined.
It's a sign that the company is bouncing back and managing its finances well.
Projections show positive trends in profitability and returns
Piramal Finance is expected to see its return on assets (RoA) hit around 2.3%-2.8% in FY2026, thanks in part to gains from investments like Shriram Group life insurance and Piramal Imaging.
With better credit management and some tax perks, their profitability could keep climbing through FY2028.
Q3 profits surge, CRISIL also boosts Piramal's ratings
The company posted a huge leap in Q3 profits—₹400 crore in Q3 FY26 versus just ₹39 crore in Q3 FY25—with revenues also up slightly.
Plus, CRISIL recently assigned AA+/Stable to their bank loan facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs), and reaffirmed A1+ on their commercial paper, backing their plans to grow assets even further by 2028.