Piramal Finance July-Sep FY27 profit jumps 64.79% to ₹538.59 cr

The good news doesn't stop there. Net interest income rose 35% to ₹1,530 crore, and operating profit was up 64%.

Assets under management hit ₹1,13,112 crore (up 24%), with retail AUM seeing a healthy 30% boost.

Retail loan disbursements jumped by over one-third to ₹14,646 crore.

On top of that, Piramal raised ₹3,850 crore in fresh capital and brought former Chairman of the State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar Khara on board as an independent director for a five-year term, steps aimed at keeping the momentum going.