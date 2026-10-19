Piramal Finance July-Sep FY27 profit jumps 64.79% to ₹538.59 cr
Piramal Finance just posted a strong quarter, with net profit jumping 64.79% year-on-year to ₹538.59 crore for July-September FY27.
Revenue from operations also climbed 27.43%, reaching ₹3,659.19 crore, a clear sign the company is on a growth streak.
Piramal Finance retail AUM up 30%
The good news doesn't stop there. Net interest income rose 35% to ₹1,530 crore, and operating profit was up 64%.
Assets under management hit ₹1,13,112 crore (up 24%), with retail AUM seeing a healthy 30% boost.
Retail loan disbursements jumped by over one-third to ₹14,646 crore.
On top of that, Piramal raised ₹3,850 crore in fresh capital and brought former Chairman of the State Bank of India Dinesh Kumar Khara on board as an independent director for a five-year term, steps aimed at keeping the momentum going.