Piramal Finance lets AI bots hire 262 entry-level sales executives
Piramal Finance just let AI bots handle entry-level sales hiring, bringing 262 new entry-level sales executives on board from January to March 2026.
The bots handled screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and chatting with candidates in their preferred languages, while humans issued the offer letters.
CEO Jairam Sridharan called it a "Purely AI-driven hiring has started happening, where no human is looking at the candidate at all," and separately said Piramal Finance is more experimental than peers.
AI decided hires, humans issued offers
These bots made all the hiring decisions based on set criteria, with humans only stepping in to send offer letters.
Sridharan pointed out that using AI cuts out bias and keeps things fair, especially helpful for entry-level roles where interviews can be hit or miss.
He also noticed candidates were more open with AI, making assessments more accurate.
Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital trial automation
Experts say AI works best for high-volume roles but isn't quite ready for senior positions needing personal judgment.
Other finance giants like Bajaj Finance and Tata Capital are also trying out automation, showing that this tech trend is catching on fast in the industry.