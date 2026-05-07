Piramal Finance lets AI bots hire 262 entry-level sales executives Business May 07, 2026

Piramal Finance just let AI bots handle entry-level sales hiring, bringing 262 new entry-level sales executives on board from January to March 2026.

The bots handled screening resumes, scheduling interviews, and chatting with candidates in their preferred languages, while humans issued the offer letters.

CEO Jairam Sridharan called it a "Purely AI-driven hiring has started happening, where no human is looking at the candidate at all," and separately said Piramal Finance is more experimental than peers.