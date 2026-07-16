Piramal Finance reports Q1 FY27 profit rising 67% to ₹461Cr
Business
Piramal Finance just had a standout first quarter of fiscal 2027, with profits jumping 67% to ₹461 crore compared to last year.
This boost came from higher interest income and better earnings from its core business.
Piramal Finance board approves ₹4,000Cr raise
The board has greenlit raising up to ₹4,000 crore soon to fuel future growth.
Assets under management grew 25% to over ₹1 lakh crore, with housing loans now making up nearly one-third of the total.
Plus, the company's bad loan ratios have improved, meaning its finances are looking healthier all around.