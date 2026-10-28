Piramal Pharma posts ₹5cr profit, revenue up 28% to ₹2,617.06cr
Business
Piramal Pharma just turned things around with a ₹5 crore profit for July-September 2026, bouncing back from a hefty ₹99.22 crore loss last year.
Revenue shot up 28% to ₹2,617.06 crore, showing the company's business is picking up steam.
Piramal Pharma expenses ₹2,589.10cr shares up
Even with expenses climbing to ₹2,589.10 crore, the strong revenue growth helped balance things out.
Investors seemed happy with the results: Piramal Pharma's stock closed up 1.69% at ₹198.45 after the earnings news.