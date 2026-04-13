Pistachio prices hit 8-year high at $4.57/lb amid Iran unrest
Business
Pistachio prices just reached an eight-year high, $4.57 per pound in March, mainly because of ongoing conflict in Iran, one of the world's biggest pistachio producers.
The unrest has made existing supply issues worse, with sanctions and trade tensions piling on, all while demand for pistachios keeps climbing.
Shipping disruptions hamper India's pistachio imports
Shipping disruptions since March have made it even harder for countries like India to get pistachios.
Plus, viral treats like pistachio-filled "Dubai chocolate" bars and new menu items at brands like Haagen-Daz and Starbucks are fueling demand.
With trade routes still shaky, manufacturers might have to tweak prices or recipes until things settle down.