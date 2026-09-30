Pittsburgh startup Efficient Computer raises $100 million to build energy-efficient chips
Business
Efficient Computer, a Pittsburgh startup spun out of Carnegie Mellon, just scored $100 million to build super energy-efficient chips: think 10 to 100 times more energy-efficient than what Intel or NVIDIA offers.
Booming demand for computing has spurred a new wave of interest in data-flow chips.
Chips for AI drones and robots
The company's first goal is making these chips power up AI in drones and small robots.
CEO Brandon Lucia says they're easy to program and sip way less energy, so even tiny devices can do more with AI.
With big names like TQ Ventures and Toyota Ventures backing it (total funding is now $176 million), Efficient Computer is gearing up to get its technology into the real world soon.