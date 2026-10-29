Pixxel launches US subsidiary Pixxel Federal to pursue federal contracts
Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space technology company, just launched its US subsidiary, Pixxel Federal, to pursue contracts with US federal agencies and build on existing engagements with NASA and the National Reconnaissance Office.
The new office in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area will help it get closer to these big players and offer its hyperspectral data, which could support applications ranging from military operations to mineral exploration and agricultural monitoring.
Pixxel raises $100 million names Allyson Jenkins
After raising $100 million in fresh funding (bringing its total to $195 million), Pixxel is ramping up its satellite technology and Earth-intelligence software.
They have also brought on Allyson Jenkins, a national security professional, as CEO of Pixxel Federal to lead their push into the US federal market.
The company currently operates six Firefly satellites in orbit and its Aurora Earth intelligence software platform as part of its expansion.