Pixxel raises $100 million, total funding $195 million overtakes Skyroot Aerospace
Business
Big news from the space world: Pixxel, a satellite imaging startup, has raised $100 million in fresh funding.
This is the largest single round ever for an Indian space tech company and brings Pixxel's total funding to $195 million, pushing it ahead of Skyroot Aerospace.
Pixxel round attracts Temasek and Seraphim
This round brought in heavyweights like Singapore's Temasek, the U.K.'s Seraphim, and backers from India and South Korea.
Another sign that global investors are really paying attention to India's growing space scene.