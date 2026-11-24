Pixxel to open 250,000-square-foot factory near Bengaluru, building 50 satellites
Space-tech startup Pixxel is setting up a massive 250,000-square-foot satellite manufacturing facility, GigaPixxel, close to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.
The new hub will be able to build 50 satellites at once, with plans to double that number later.
Doors are set to open by March or April 2027.
Pixxel raised $195 million including $100 million
Pixxel picked Bengaluru after some serious competition from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which both tried to woo the startup with land offers.
Founded in 2019, Pixxel has already raised $195 million (including a recent $100 million Series C funding round led by Temasek and British firm Seraphim).
This move is a big win for Karnataka as it looks to stay ahead in India's space race.