Piyush Goyal in Brussels pushes finalized India-EU FTA ahead
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just met top EU officials in Brussels to push forward the long-awaited India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
The deal, finalized earlier this year and set to kick in by 2027, is all about making it easier for both sides to do business together.
Goyal seeks geographical indications, FTA ratification
Goyal talked with leaders like Christophe Hansen about protecting unique products from both regions (think Darjeeling tea or Italian cheese) through a geographical indications agreement.
He also met with Maros Sefcovic to speed up the FTA ratification, describing it as a true game-changer.