Piyush Goyal in New York discusses insurance and tech investments
Business
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just wrapped up meetings in New York with big names like IBM, MetLife, AIA Group, and General Atlantic.
The main agenda? Discussing opportunities to deepen investments in India's insurance and financial services sectors and to deepen collaboration across AI, cloud infrastructure, quantum computing, and other frontier technologies.
Piyush Goyal cites rising insurance demand
Goyal highlighted how India's demand for insurance is rising, backed by comprehensive regulatory reforms and the national vision of "Insurance for All by 2047."
He also discussed ways companies like IBM could get more involved in AI, cloud, and quantum computing.
These talks show India is serious about teaming up with US businesses to drive innovation and economic growth.