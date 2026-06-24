Piyush Goyal: India plans 50-60 new mines this fiscal year
India is planning to launch 50 to 60 new mines this fiscal year, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal shared at a major industry event.
This follows the opening of 36 mines in the 2025-26 fiscal year, including plenty of fresh greenfield projects.
Since mining auctions kicked off in 2015, the country has added 58 brand-new greenfield mines, so things are definitely picking up.
India exploration projects to surpass 2,000
Goyal also talked about how the government's exploration roadmap is moving fast: more than 570 projects are already done, with another 300 expected this year.
The original goal was to finish 1,200 by 2031, but now they're on track to pass 2,000 ahead of schedule.
Plus, policies for critical minerals have already been implemented; bids for processing units will open within three months.
India auctions 56 private exploration blocks
So far, 56 private sector exploration blocks have been auctioned with plans to cross over 200 by 2031.
Goyal also gave a shout-out to successful cadmium recycling efforts, showing that sustainability is getting some real attention alongside expansion.