Piyush Goyal: India plans 50-60 new mines this fiscal year

India exploration projects to surpass 2,000

Goyal also talked about how the government's exploration roadmap is moving fast: more than 570 projects are already done, with another 300 expected this year.

The original goal was to finish 1,200 by 2031, but now they're on track to pass 2,000 ahead of schedule.

Plus, policies for critical minerals have already been implemented; bids for processing units will open within three months.