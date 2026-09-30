Piyush Goyal invites US investment during Milwaukee G20 roundtable
India's commerce minister Piyush Goyal is encouraging US businesses to invest in India, pointing out the country's fast-growing industries and skilled talent.
He made his pitch at a business roundtable in Milwaukee during the latest G20 trade talks, emphasizing how India is open for global business and eager for new partnerships.
Goyal suggests US India SME partnerships
Goyal also suggested that US manufacturers team up with Indian small- and medium-sized businesses for advanced manufacturing.
He believes this could make supply chains more reliable and deepen economic connections between the two countries.
These conversations are happening as the G20 discusses eliminating forced labor in global supply chains and the United States holds the 2026 G20 presidency, highlighting just how important India-US cooperation is right now.