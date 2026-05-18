Piyush Goyal launches Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav portal for homegrown goods
Business
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just launched the Bharatiya Vyapar Mahotsav portal, a new online hub for India's annual trade fair.
The event, led by CAIT and ITPO, is all about boosting homegrown products and helping Indian businesses cut back on imports.
Piyush Goyal sets $1tn export target
Goyal called on young people and startups to get involved, especially in fields like capital goods and medical devices where India still relies on imports.
He highlighted India's record $863 billion in exports and set a bold $1 trillion target.
The portal aims to help small traders connect with buyers worldwide and help them better understand export demand and access overseas markets, for smoother business.