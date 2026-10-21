Piyush Goyal launches outreach to help MSMEs, farmers use FTAs
Business
India just kicked off a new outreach program to help MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) and farmers break into export markets using free trade agreements (FTAs).
Announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the idea is to boost "Made in India" products worldwide by making it easier for local businesses and farmers to sell abroad.
States to help exporters use FTAs
The program teams up with state governments to spread the word about FTAs, help businesses spot what they can export, and offer support along the way.
India's FTA network now covers 38 countries, including the UAE and the UK
Goyal also highlighted that women and youth are among the groups intended to benefit.