Piyush Goyal leads 70-member delegation to Singapore for trade-investment-tech ties
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is in Singapore from August 19-21, leading a 70-member Indian business team.
The visit is all about ramping up trade, investment, and tech partnerships between India and Singapore.
Key events include the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and a major business forum.
India's top FDI source Singapore $19.8bn
Goyal's team, joined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will meet top Singapore officials to talk manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, fintech, and sustainability.
With Singapore now India's largest source of foreign direct investment in the financial year 2025-26, with inflows of $19.8 billion, they're also looking to boost agri-food exports and connect with companies like Temasek Holdings and IHH Healthcare.