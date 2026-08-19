Piyush Goyal leads 70-member delegation to Singapore for trade-investment-tech ties

Goyal's team, joined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will meet top Singapore officials to talk manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, fintech, and sustainability.

With Singapore now India's largest source of foreign direct investment in the financial year 2025-26, with inflows of $19.8 billion, they're also looking to boost agri-food exports and connect with companies like Temasek Holdings and IHH Healthcare.